Rafale, Su-30, Tejas to be part of 'Vayu Shakti' at Pokharan; demo to highlight Op Sindoor success

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will demonstrate its full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities during Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokharan range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 27, which will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor and the IAF's ability to "rapidly punish the enemy" and dominate the operational environment.

More than 120 air assets, comprising 77 fighter jets, which include Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage-2000; Apache, Chinook and LCH Prachand, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), among helicopters, and eight transport aircraft will be part of the exercise, with C-295 making its debut in the drill, according to IAF officials.

"C-295 will be part of this exercise for the first time, and it will showcase its night operation capabilities. Also, among 277 weapons overall, surface-to-air guided weapons such as Akash, SpyDer, will be showcased. There will be integrated and joint operation with the Indian Army too, with their M-777 (howitzer), L-70 and troops of Special Forces taking part in the exercise, which will run for about 2 hours and 35 minutes," Wg Cdr Ajit B Wasane said.

At a curtain-raiser press conference here, he made a PowerPoint presentation on it and said, 'Vayu Shakti', which will take place at Pokharan Air to Ground range in a "near-realistic warfare scenario", will also highlight the successful role of the IAF during Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year to destroy terror infrastructure at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, interacting with reporters said the biennial demonstration this time "assumes a different connotation" as this is taking place after last year's Operation Sindoor.

Asked if some of the strikes conducted during the decisive military action will be re-enacted in 'Vayu Shakti', the VCAS said, "long-distance targeting" will not be showcased in this firepower demonstration at Pokharan range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. But the effects of the strikes on the ground will be demonstrated as part of it, he said, without elaborating.

Asked if the demonstration taking place not far from the western border will carry any strategic messaging to Pakistan, as well as to China, he said, "We will do our demonstration. What message will go out to anyone.. it is up to you to decide." The defence ministry in a statement later said, "As the first, fastest and fiercest responder, the Indian Air Force will highlight its ability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate operational environment from the outset and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes." The exercise will also showcase glimpses of how IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management by providing rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad, the ministry said.

"Full spectrum operations by fighter, transport and helicopter platforms including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30MKI, Hawk, MiG-29, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) will be executed," the statement said.

The exercise will also feature advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), carrying out day, dusk and night missions, it added.

The exercise aims to reassure the nation by reaffirming the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture, the ministry said.

'Vayu Shakti' will also "highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming IAF's primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations and its ability to deliver decisive effects with indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," it said.

Many also asked the significance of the exercise, whose 2026 edition is taking place several months after Operation Sindoor, and given the proximity of the drill's venue from the western border.

After the launch of Operation Sindoor on May7, Pakistan had also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

The exercise will be carried out under the Gandhinagar-based South Western Air Command (SWAC). And, the NOTAM (notice to airmen) has been issued, it is learnt.

Wg Cdr Wasane said about 12,000 kg, quantum of explosives will be detonated during the course of the exercise. These will be through the use of missiles, bombs and rockets, he said, adding, 43 events in total, and 23 targets, including in air or on ground, will be part of the demonstration, he said.

Aircraft will be launched from bases in Jodhpur, Jaisalmler, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and also Hindon and Vadodara, he said.

He also shared the evolution of 'Vayu Shakti', which traces its origin to the firepower demonstration in 1954, as it was then called, and held at Tilpat Range near Delhi, in which Toofani and Spitfire aircraft had taken part.

It was later shifted to Pokharan and the name 'Vayu Shakti' was lent to it. PTI KND MNK MNK