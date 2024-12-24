Rafi a musical genius, his cultural influence transcends generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary, lauding him as a musical genius whose cultural influence transcends generations.

Advertisment

He said on X, "Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations." "Rafi Sahab's songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. His versatility was extensive as well. May his music keep adding joy in the lives of people," he added.

Born in Punjab, Rafi became the undisputed king of playback singing with his rendition of Naushad-composed songs in Baiju Bawra in 1952. He ruled the airwaves till the 60s and continued to belt out hit numbers till his death in 1980.

His mastery over the classical music and an equally gifted knack to connect with the popular taste have ensured that he remains a favourite of music lovers. PTI KR KR KVK KVK