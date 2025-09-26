Rafting on Ganga to resume from September 27 in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Sep 25 (PTI) Rafting on the Ganga river in the Muni Ki Reti area near Rishikesh will resume from September 27. These activities are prohibited during the monsoon.

Tehri District Tourism and Adventure Tourism Development Officer Jaspal Singh Chauhan stated that after a joint inspection by the district administration, Forest Department, and Tourism Department, permission has been issued for rafting on the Ganga river starting September 27.

He stated that a joint inspection was conducted on September 24 in the river from Marine Drive beyond Tapovan to Khara Sot. Chauhan said that two tourists died during the last rafting season, and this year the focus will be on ensuring an accident-free rafting experience.

He said that life jackets are the most important part of rafting safety and its quality will be checked from time to time so that in case of an accident, there is no risk to the tourist's life.