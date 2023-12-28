Rag-picker abducted, raped by minors in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh-based rag-picker was allegedly abducted and raped by two unidentified youths in the Ralayta forests on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

She was abandoned in an unconscious state on the roadside, where a passerby rushed her to a hospital in the afternoon and informed the police. The police detained two accused, both minors studying in the 9th and 10th class, and they are being interrogated. The police had earlier lodged a case of abduction and rape under sections 366 and 376 (D) against the unidentified accused in the Jhalawar Mahila Police Station and conducted medical examination of the woman, they said.

A 26-year-old rag-picker, native of the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, who lived in a makeshift hut with her children in the Jhalawar city, was allegedly abducted by bike-borne two youths, DSP Mukul Sharma said on Thursday. The accused took the woman to the Ralayata forests, where they allegedly raped and abandoned her in an unconsciousstate on the roadside, he added.

A local passing by the road spotted the woman and rushed her to the Jhalawar government hospital and informed the police, the DSP said, adding that the woman regained consciousness after around an hour.

On the basis of her statement, the police lodged a case of abduction and gangrape against two unidentified youths and formed teams to trace the accused. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK