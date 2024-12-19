Raga_ने_पेल_दिया trends on X after BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi for fight

New Delhi: Soon after the ‘unfortunate’ scuffle broke out in Parliament on Thursday, the hashtag #Raga_ने_पेल_दिया started trending on X, obviously with Congress supporters tom-tomming about Rahul Gandhi inflicting injuries upon two BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

The trend translates to "Raga has pushed" in Hindi.

According to reports, the scuffle unfolded when BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak accused Gandhi of causing her discomfort during a protest in Parliament.

According to reports, Konyak felt intimidated when Gandhi approached her closely and shouted, leading to a physical altercation where BJP MP Pratap Sarangi reportedly sustained injuries.

This has resulted in the BJP filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt.

The BJP vehemently criticised Gandhi and branded his actions as undemocratic and disrespectful, particularly highlighting the involvement of a tribal woman MP, which could invoke the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On the other side, Congress party members have defended Gandhi, alleging that BJP MPs were the ones obstructing and pushing him.

While the trend #Raga_ने_पेल_दिया became a battleground for political discourse with users on X sharing memes, news clips, and opinions, it also raised questions about the physical safety and respect for women in politics, given the allegations by Konyak.