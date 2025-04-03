Ragging: Himachal medical college says action taken against 22 students in past five years

Kangra (HP), Apr 3 (PTI) Twenty-two students have been expelled from the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda in the last five years for their involvement in ragging and indiscipline, college principal Milap Sharma said on Thursday.

"The institute is very strict about ragging and five students were expelled in the last one year after their involvement was found in ragging and related activities," he told PTI.

He said a student, who stabbed another student on Holi, was rusticated and imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The college takes a serious view of ragging after the 2009 incident of ragging in the campus which claimed the life of 19-year-old MBBS student Aman Satya Kachroo.

Kachroo died after he was beaten up by four senior students in the boys hostel of the college located near Dharamshala in Himachal's Kangra district.

Dr Munish Saroch, member secretary, Anti Ragging Committee of the college, said 22 students have been expelled for their alleged involvement in ragging and indiscipline.

He said the action demonstrates the administration's commitment to eradicating ragging and stressed the need for stronger preventive measures. PTI COR BPL DV DV