Ragging of Kashmiri student in Karnataka unfortunate, spoke to CM Siddaramaiah: Omar

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has raised the issue of ragging of a Kashmiri MBBS student at a college in Karnataka with CM Siddaramaiah and was assured of necessary action.

A second-year MBBS student from Kashmir studying at Al Ameen College in Karnataka has alleged that he was beaten up and harassed by a group of senior students.

“I have spoken to @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah ji about this unfortunate incident. He has assured me that the police have filed an FIR & necessary action will be taken. The four accused of perpetrating this ragging/thrashing have been identified,” Abdullah wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by his party National Conference's state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

"The ragging incident at...college in Karnataka where yet another Kashmiri student was brutally thrashed by some goons inside the college hostel is condemnable and unacceptable. We demand an immediate arrest of the perpetrators and a standing directive from @CMofKarnataka," Dar had posted on X.