Ragging: Some GMERS Medical College students suspended for 2-year, 6-month periods

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Seven third-year students of GMERS Medical College were suspended for two years after they were found involved in ragging, Gujarat minister Praful Pansheriya said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education told reporters that some second-year students of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College were also found involved in ragging and have been suspended for six months.

Action was taken against them on the basis of CCTV footage after an anonymous complaint was received by the college dean regarding the ragging incident, he said.

"Seven third-year students and some second-year students were found harassing and mentally torturing first-year students. After receiving a complaint, immediate investigation was conducted, CCTV footage was checked, and these third-year and second-year students were suspended for two years and six months, respectively," he said.

Warning students not to harass or hurt anyone on college campuses, he said immediate action will be taken if the state government receives any complaint.

Such harassment sometimes compels students to contemplate suicide, Pansheriya pointed out. PTI KA PD BNM