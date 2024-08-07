Raghav Chadha demands corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded establishment of a corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province to facilitate the visit of Sikh devotees to the sacred birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha urged the government to take the diplomatic route and make the dream of crores of Punjabis and followers of Guru Nanak Dev come true.

In this regard, he made three suggestions.

He suggested that the governments of the two countries work together in establishing Sri Nankana Sahib corridor, on the lines of Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Also, there should not be any mandatory requirement of passport, visa, and cumbersome forms for the devotees.

Chadha also said that no fee should be charged from the devotees.

The third suggestion related to a safe road passage starting from Amritsar (Attari-Wagah Border) till Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

In her Zero Hour mention, Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT) expressed concern over gender disparity in access to public utilities.

"It is a matter of serious concern that with nearly a decade of Swachh Bharat Mission, the disparity in women's access to clean public utilities and conveniences is very prominent. So we have 48 per cent of the country's population, yet clean public toilets have still not been adequate and hygienic enough for us to be able to feel comfortable," she said.

Referring to women representatives visiting various constituencies during elections and public works, she said they have faced challenges to find access to clean toilets.

Chaturvedi said due to lack of clean toilets women face not just health and safety-related challenges, but also self respect and dignity.

She further said it is a huge challenge for women who are working outdoors like the gig workers to get access to clean toilets.

The Rajya MP also pointed out that even government offices, police stations, and district court complexes do not have adequate number of toilets for women. PTI NKD DRR