Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha for alleged forgery

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Raghav Chadha from the House for gross violation of rules, contemptuous conduct, pending report of privileges committee.

Advertisment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of four members of Upper House in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Advertisment

Dhankhar on Wednesday referred to the privileges committee the complaints of MPs alleging AAP MP Raghav Chadha named them in a house panel without their consent in violation of rules.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha for inter-alia including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and had included names of the four MPs.

"On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the RS bulletin said.