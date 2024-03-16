Raghav Chadha to undergo eye surgery in UK

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment, party sources said on Saturday.

This condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, poses a significant threat to eye sight and demands immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage, they said.

Retinal detachment if caused is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision. Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness.

According to AAP sources, Chadha was advised to undergo this surgery in the UK under the supervision of a senior specialist. Presently his eye condition is stable with no loss to vision, they said.