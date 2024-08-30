Raghav Juyal, Lakshya's 'Kill' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Action thriller "Kill" starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya is set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and billed as the "most violent film made out of India" by its makers, "Kill" received a positive response from movie-goers after hitting the big screens on July 5.

Bhat said the transition of the film from its theatrical release to the digital platform is "incredibly exciting" for him. "I was inspired to write the story for 'Kill' from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making 'Kill' as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions." Lakshya, who also made his film debut with the project said, "I am extremely grateful for the love I have received through this movie. For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. I am looking forward to a larger audience to enjoy this deadly action and bloodshed.” Juyal, known for hosting the dance show "Dance Plus" and his comic timing, said the film proved that he can act too.

"With 'Kill', I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction." Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment "Kill" also featured Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan in pivotal roles.

The plot revolved around an Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). But, things go awry when the lovers find themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers.