Patna: The Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar was witnessing a neck-and-neck fight on Friday, with the INDIA bloc's CM face Tejashwi Yadav leading by barely a few hundred votes after trailing for a while.

After eight rounds of counting, Yadav was leading by 585 votes over his nearest rival, Satish Kumar of the BJP, according to the Election Commission.

Yadav has so far secured 31,654 votes, while the BJP candidate has bagged 31,069 votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Chanchal Kumar was in the third spot with 1,016 votes.

Yadav has held the seat for the last 10 years, defeating BJP's Kumar in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Overall, the ruling NDA appeared to register a landslide victory, opening up impressive leads in more than 190 seats, with early trends also indicating that the BJP was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.