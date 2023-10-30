Raghubar Das arrives in Odisha, visits Puri temple ahead of swearing-in as Guv

Puri, Oct 30 (PTI) Governor-designate Raghubar Das arrived in Odisha on Monday, and visited the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri ahead of his swearing-in ceremony a day later.

Das, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, reached Puri by train in the early hours. He was received at the station by Puri's collector Samarth Verma and superintendent of police Kanwar Vishal Singh.

He then went to the Raj Bhavan in the seaside town, and later went to the shrine. MoS for Home TK Behera welcomed the governor-designate at the 'Singha Dwar', the main entrance, of the temple.

"I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to serve the people of Odisha. I sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath to give me the energy to serve the downtrodden. The development of the state is my priority. The Raj Bhavan of Odisha will remain open for the people round the clock," Das told reporters after visiting the temple.

He also expressed grief over the death of around 14 people in the train accident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Das, a senior BJP leader, will reach state capital Bhubaneswar later in the day, and stay at the Raj Bhavan there. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to meet him at the Raj Bhavan.

He will also visit the Lingaraj Temple on Tuesday morning before being sworn in as the 26th governor of Odisha. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 11.45 am.

A number of his supporters from Jharkhand, and members of his family are likely to join the swearing-in ceremony.

Das was named as the new governor of Odisha by President Dropadi Murmu on October 18. He will replace Ganeshi Lal.

Das was Jharkhand's only non-tribal chief minister, who served the state from 2014 to 2019. He started his political career as an activist in the students' movement spearheaded by Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan in 1976-77.

He became a member of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the BJP when it was launched. He was also the BJP's Jharkhand unit president in 2004. PTI AAM AAM SOM