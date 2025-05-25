Raghubar Das stresses need to build consensus on 'one nation, one election'

Jamshedpur, May 25 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das stressed the need to build consensus on "one nation, one election".

Addressing a seminar on "One nation, one election" organised by BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato here on Saturday evening, Das said due to frequent elections the model code of conduct comes into effect and the development work gets hampered.

"One Nation, One Election' will not only save thousands of crores of rupees, but will also allow better utilisation of administrative machinery, security forces, and human resources in national interest," Das said.

Emphasising the need to build consensus on the issue, he said dialogue and public discourse should take place across the country. It needs a two-thirds majority for constitutional amendment.

Stating that the time has come to realise the dream now, Das stressed the need for a 'single voter list' as separate voter lists are prepared for municipal, assembly, and parliamentary elections, which increases both time and financial costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahato said "one nation, one election" was a historic initiative of the union government under Modi ji's leadership. PTI BS RG