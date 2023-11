Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Raghubar Das was on Tuesday sworn in as the 26th Governor of Odisha at a special function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Orissa High Court Acting Chief Justice Dr Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi administered the oath of office to Das in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, state ministers, MLAs, MPs and other dignitaries.

Das was accorded a guard of honour immediately after his swearing-in.

Earlier in the day, 69-year-old Das along with his family members visited Shree Lingaraj Temple here and invoked the Lord's blessings for the welfare of the state and its people.

Das, a former chief minister of neighbouring Jharkhand was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha by President Dropadi Murmu on October 18. He replaced Ganeshi Lal.