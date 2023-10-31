Raghubar Das visits Lingaraj Temple before swearing in as Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) Hours before his swearing-in as Odisha Governor, Raghubar Das on Tuesday morning visited Lord Lingaraj Temple here and offered prayers.

Das, who reached Odisha on Monday and paid obeisance in Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, visited the Lingaraj temple to seek blessings before taking oath as Governor of Odisha.

"I prayed to Shree Lingaraj to bless the people of India and Odisha to remain happy and prosperous," Das told reporters after the visit.

Das's official swearing-in as the 26th Governor of Odisha will take place at 11.45 am. His supporters from Jharkhand, as well as family members have reached the Raj Bhavan where he will be administered oath of the office.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday met Das and welcomed him to Odisha.

Das was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha by President Dropadi Murmu on October 18. He will replace Ganeshi Lal as the Governor of Odisha. He was the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. PTI AAM AAM RG