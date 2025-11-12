Raghuraj Tiwari from Rewa is new ABVP president, Virendra Solanki reelected gen sec

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, a professor in the Department of Agronomy at Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya's Rewa campus in Madhya Pradesh, has been elected as the ABVP's national president, the RSS' youth wing said on Wednesday.

Virendra Singh Solanki, who holds an MBBS degree and is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine programme at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore, has been re-elected as national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), it added.

In a statement, the ABVP said, "The election procedure for the post of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national President and national general secretary was successfully completed today and the results were announced from the central office of ABVP in Mumbai." "Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari got elected as National President and Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki is the re-elected ABVP National General Secretary for the year 2024-2025," it said.

"Both of them will assume their respective responsibilities during 71st ABVP National Conference scheduled to be held from November 28 to November 30 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand," it added.

The AVBP said Tiwari, who hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, completed his education up to PhD in Agronomy from Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur.

Presently, Tiwari is serving as a Professor in the Department of Agronomy at the Rewa campus of the same university, it said.

He has been associated with the ABVP since 1987, it added.

"As a student activist, he served as the president of the Student Union of the College of Agriculture, Rewa, and also as the State Secretary of the Mahakaushal Prant," the ABVP said.

"As a teacher, he was honoured with the University's Best Teacher Award (2014) by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and received the Distinguished Scientist Award (2016) from Tribhuvan University, Nepal," it added.

Tiwari has published over 125 research papers at national and international levels, authored three books on Agronomy, guided more than 50 minor research projects and supervised three doctoral dissertations, the ABVP added.