Ragpicker stabbed to death over stolen phone in Delhi; one held, co-accused absconding

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old ragpicker was allegedly stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by two brothers after he was accused of stealing and selling one of their mobile phones while the trio was consuming cannabis together in central Delhi, police said on Monday.

Officials said, one of the accused 23-year-old Roshan has been arrested while his younger brother Nitesh is absconding.

On June 8, around 9.40 am police received a PCR call reporting an unconscious man, Sagar, lying with multiple stab wounds near Tikona Park, Guru Ravidas Marg in Karol Bagh's Satnagar area. He was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The body bore multiple puncture wounds on the chest, hip, buttocks and head, indicating a violent assault with a sharp object. Items recovered from the scene included a cap, a pair of slippers, and a syringe with a needle, the officer said.

He said that the District Mobile Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit inspected the site.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and an investigation launched. CCTV footage helped identify two suspects, and Roshan was subsequently apprehended, Valsan said.

During interrogation, Roshan confessed that him and his younger brother Nitesh had confronted Sagar on the morning of the incident. The three had earlier consumed cannabis together at the park, during which Sagar allegedly stole Roshan's mobile phone and sold it, the DCP said.

When confronted, the victim denied the allegation, leading to a heated argument. Roshan claimed that his brother held the victim while he stabbed him multiple times with a pair of scissors Sagar was carrying, the officer said.

Roshan was arrested, and based on his confession the murder weapon was recovered from Tikona Park. Efforts are underway to nab the co-accused Nitesh, he added.

Police said Roshan is illiterate and had taken to drugs due to a poor family background. To sustain his addiction, he began engaging in criminal activities. PTI SSJ OZ OZ OZ