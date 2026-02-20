Rahaman's resignation from CPI(M) akin to losing child, decision as per party constitution: Salim

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim on Friday said that a decision on the state committee member Pratikur Rahaman's resignation will be taken as per the party constitution.

He also said that the pain of receiving his resignation letter was akin to "losing a child".

CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahaman, whose resignation from the party's membership caused ripples in West Bengal's political circles, claimed that he was cornered within the party for speaking out over ideology and principles.

"As per the party's constitution, we have to take a decision (regarding Rahaman's resignation) and will inform you when it is taken," he said.

Stating that it was very "painful", Salim said the party has to invest a lot in the way of movements, agitations and campaigns to bring up a new face, and the same happened in the case of Rahaman.

"We want the party, the people and class struggle to get a long-term dividend from that investment," he said.

Maintaining that the CPI(M) has brought up a number of such new faces in the last few years, Salim said, "to me, it is like losing a child even if just the question of losing such a worker arises." The CPI(M) state leadership is yet to take any decision on Rahaman's resignation letter on February 16 from the party state committee as well as its primary membership.

Noting that some complaints against Rahaman were received by the party over the last about two months, Salim said that he had decided to handle the matter himself instead of the normal protocol of the party disciplinary bodies taking any action in this regard.

"I took the responsibility to try and handle it," he said, maintaining that there has, however, been no contact with Rahaman since then.

Salim said that Rahaman's resignation issue was raised by him in the state committee meeting, stating that the disciplinary issue, as per convention, was raised as the last matter in the two-day meeting on Friday.

Criticising the CPI(M) state secretary for his meeting with former TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who recently courted controversy over the foundation laying of a mosque in Murshidabad modelled on the Babri Masjid, Rahaman claimed that he has been given a short shrift by the party's top state leadership.

Salim recently held a meeting with suspended TMC MLA Kabir at a hotel in New Town here, giving rise to speculation of a tie-up between the two parties before the upcoming state assembly elections.

After meeting the former Trinamool Congress MLA, who has formed a political outfit, Salim said that he wanted to know from Kabir what he wants to do and what his objective is.

Rahaman resigned from the party's state committee as well as the primary membership, stating that he was unable to align himself with the state leadership's views and strategies on some issues.

"I am unable to align with the party district and state leadership's views and strategies on some issues in recent times," he wrote in the letter addressed to the state secretary on February 16. PTI AMR NN