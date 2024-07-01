Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of pushing Manipur into 'civil war'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government on Monday of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the the state since ethnic violence broke out there.

Initiating the debate on behalf of the opposition in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the president's address, Gandhi alleged that the government is behaving as if nothing has happened in Manipur.

"You have immersed Manipur into a civil war. Manipur has been burnt by you, your policies and your politics," he said.

The Congress leader said it seems as if Manipur is not an Indian state. "For the prime minister, there is no state of Manipur. We urged the prime minister to give a message, to go there. But no. You cannot get a reply (from the prime minister)," he said.

Gandhi also referred to the plight of the women in the northeastern state. Responding to a remark from the treasury benches, he said "you do not include women in your organisation, but I can speak about them".

Manipur has been on the boil since May last year as ethnic violence broke out in the state after a march was organised by Kuki tribals in the hill districts to protest against the valley-dominant Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.