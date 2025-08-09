Rahul accusing EC of 'vote theft' because he can sense defeat in Bihar: Prataprao Jadhav

Samba: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is sensing defeat in the Bihar election, and that is why he is making allegations against the Election Commission.

He also said the Operation Sindoor was meant to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border and not a declaration of war against Pakistan.

The minister of state for Ayush (independent charge) and health and family welfare was speaking to the media after inaugurating 'Sindoor Maha Raktdan' blood donation camp at the AIIMS-Vijaypur in Samba district.

More than 1,000 wrestlers from Maharashtra will be donating blood at the special camp for the armed forces, according to the government.

His criticism of Gandhi in response to the Congress leader making explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

The minister retorted by saying India is run by democracy, and the poll body is an important pillar of democracy.

"If anyone is of the notion that he is not getting justice, he is free to approach the Supreme Court. The EC has asked him to submit an affidavit, but he says he has already taken oath in parliament. So he has talked himself into a corner," he said.

Jadhav said that when the Congress won more seats in the Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra, they praised the poll body, but when it lost the assembly elections later, it started accusing the EC.

The minister asserted the EC was working transparently and there was no truth in Gandhi's allegations.

"The reality is that they are staring at defeat in the Bihar assembly polls (likely to take place later this year) and therefore coming out with such statements," he said.

On Operation Sindoor, he said, "The prime minister announced Operation Sindoor, and Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was not a declaration of war on Pakistan. If any terror attack takes place, our forces will also again target the terrorists in the neighbouring country." "Operation Sindoor is not over yet," he added.

On US President Donald Trump's comments on ceasefire and tariffs, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already clarified that India will work in the interest of its 144 crore citizens and can defend itself.

On the language row in Maharashtra, Jadhav, a Maharashtrian, defended the use of Marathi.

"Maharashtra is a state for Marathi people, and anyone coming here should learn Marathi. When we go to any other place, we also try to learn the local language," he said.

He said, from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, everyone in the country wanted the abrogation of Article 370.

"Congress has deliberately allowed two constitutions, two prime ministers and two national emblems for vote bank politics. The prime minister's decision to abrogate Article 370 is appreciated everywhere, as you can yourself draw a comparison between the situation before and after the development," he said.