Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi craving for power like fish out of water: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Bahraich (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday attacked opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they were "craving for power like a fish out of water".

Maurya also said that these leaders were not going to succeed in their ambition as the BJP would remain in power till 2047.

Talking to reporters here, Maurya said Gandhi was frustrated as he considered power his family's right but the people of the country had rejected him.

"Rahul Gandhi is arrogant and unable to digest Narendra Modi's leadership. He cannot tolerate that a tea seller has become prime minister for the third consecutive time," Maurya said.

"Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD leader) and Akhilesh Yadav are craving for power like a fish out of water but would not succeed in their ambition as the BJP would remain in power till 2047," he said, claiming that Modi would continue to lead the country for the next 25 years.

Taking a dig at Gandhi over his criticism of the Election Commission, Maurya said the Congress leader was like a "disgruntled cat scratching the pole" and accused him of habitually making tall claims like triggering "earthquakes" or "hydrogen bombs" that never materialise.

He said Gandhi was the only leader who skipped Independence Day celebrations and the vice president's oath-taking ceremony.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, the deputy CM said he was confined to 'X' and unaware of ground realities.

"BJP workers are not hooligans, SP workers are. When action is taken against them, Akhilesh Yadav gets upset and makes baseless statements," Maurya claimed. PTI CORR ABN KVK KVK