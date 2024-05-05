Rahul answers why he always wears white T-shirt

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? The Congress leader has not one but two reasons -- it conveys "transparency" and "simplicity".

Gandhi answers several such light-hearted questions in a more than two-minute video released by the Congress on its social media channels.

In the video captioned "A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid fire questions and some very illustrious company", Gandhi also talks about his take on the importance of ideology.

"In my view, you cannot go as a large organisation towards power without a clear understanding of the ideology. We have to convince the people of our ideology which is pro-poor, pro-women, plural, treating everybody equally," he says.

"So the fight at an organisational level, at a national level, is always about ideology," asserts Gandhi.

The white T-shirt has been Gandhi's 'trademark' since the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Asked why he always wears it, Gandhi says, "Transparency and simplicity and I just don't care much about clothes. I prefer it (to be) simple." When quizzed on the best part of campaigning, he quips, "When it ends!" Gandhi says he has been on the road for 70 days, starting with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which he clarified wasn't a campaign but involved even more rigorous work.

He likes making speeches during the campaign as it "makes one think about what the country needs", he says in the video.

In the video, Gandhi also asks Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge what he likes or dislikes in the campaign.

Kharge says, "There is nothing bad. It's good because we are doing this for the country. The one who is spoiling the country, when we work to stop them, we feel good. At least we are doing something for the country." Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also makes an appearance in the video and talks about the importance of ideology. PTI ASK ASK SZM