Rahul attacking ED to distract attention from National Herald case: BJP

New Delhi: Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Election Commission (EC), BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of attempting to divert attention from the "National Herald" case.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, Kohli also accused the Gandhi family of keeping mum over the issue.

"There is complete silence from the Gandhi family in the National Herald case, while on the other hand, defence is being presented by senior Congress leaders like (P) Chidambaram," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Election Commission and democracy in India and conduct of elections establish that the Congress is trying to divert attention from the National Herald case by attacking institutions," he alleged.

Kohli said the EC has an impeccable record, and many, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have won elections.

"For their own political and personal reasons, the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress party are willing to attack even the institutions of India," he said.

Speaking at an event in the United States on Sunday, Gandhi alleged that the EC is "compromised". The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha attacked the poll panel citing voter-turnout figures in the Maharashtra Assembly election, drawing a strong reaction from the ruling BJP, which called him a "traitor".

Gandhi, who arrived in the US on Saturday, noted that he had been raising the issue earlier also and alleged that "there is something wrong with the system".