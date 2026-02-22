Rahul attends North East Music Festival, hails spirit of region

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attended the North East Music Festival here and said that in the music and spirit of the northeast, one sees the real strength of India -- diverse, confident and united.

Sharing pictures of his visit to the festival on Instagram, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said he enjoyed a wonderful evening.

"In the music and spirit of the North East, you see the real strength of India - diverse, confident, and united," Gandhi said in his post.

"The message of Sound Without Conflict beautifully captures the idea of India we must continue to protect," he said.

"This festival, celebrating all that embodies North East India, reminds us that we grow stronger when every culture gets its rightful space," Gandhi said.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi accompanied Gandhi at the music festival.

Gandhi was seen posing for selfies and interacting with people at the music festival.

The North East Music Festival - Sound Without Conflict was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. PTI ASK DIV DIV