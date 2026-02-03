Rahul authenticates article on ex-army chief's 'memoir' on 2020 India-China conflict

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday authenticated a copy of an article in the Lok Sabha which cited former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.

As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.

"I have authenticated it," he said.

To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back".

As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

A row had erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of the former army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.PTI ASK NAB NAB DV DV