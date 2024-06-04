Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Rae Bareli, leads by 2.22 lakh votes

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surpassed Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from the Rae Bareli constituency and is now leading by 2,27,535 votes against his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Rae Bareli seat for the first time, was ahead of the BJP candidate since the beginning of the counting.

Singh is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Rahul represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2019.

In the 2019 general election, he lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad.