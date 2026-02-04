Rahul Gandhi Ravneet Singh Bittu

New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exchanged barbs with former party colleague and union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu in Parliament premises.

In videos released by the Congress, Gandhi was heard calling Bittu "a traitor" and the minister retorting with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.

The incident took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance which MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was standing in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, mostly from Punjab.

As soon as he was about to speak, Bittu passed by, and remarked, "They (suspended Congress MPs are sitting here as if they have won a war".

Gandhi hit back, "The thing is, here is a traitor walking right by. Take a look at the face. How he looks." Gandhi then extended his hand towards Bittu for a handshake, and said, "Hello brother, my traitor friend".

"Don't worry, you will come back (to the Congress)", Gandhi added, addressing the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing.

Bittu, however, declined to shake hands with Gandhi and, while pointing to him, said, "desh ke dushman." The union minister was seen in the videos springing past the Makar Dwar stairs, repeating his "desh ke dushman" charge while pointing at the Congress leaders and suspended MPs, who continued to jeer at him.

They were also heard saying, "surrender, surrender".

Bittu, the grandson of late Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, was a former MP of the Congress from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib before he switched sides to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.