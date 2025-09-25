Rahul calls for full assistance to farmers in flood-affected Marathwada region of Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) In the wake of unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the government to expedite relief work as well as assess crop damage and provide full assistance to farmers.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the news of loss of life and widespread crop damage due to heavy rains in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is deeply saddening.

"My condolences are with all the affected families during this difficult time. I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief work and assess crop damage and provide full assistance to farmers," he said.

Congress leaders and workers are urged to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need, Gandhi said.

Unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, over the past few days have claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares, officials said earlier this week. PTI ASK KVK KVK