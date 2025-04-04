Rahul calls for law ensuring fair share of budget for schemes for Dalits, Adivasis

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday stressed the need for a law that ensures a fair share of the budget for schemes specifically designed for Dalits and Adivasis, and called for concrete steps to give them participation in power and a voice in governance.

The former Congress chief said he recently met researchers, activists, and social workers associated with Dalit and Adivasi communities.

Gandhi said the delegation demanded that a national law be enacted to ensure a fixed portion of the central budget is allocated for Dalits and Adivasis.

"Such a law is already in place in Karnataka and Telangana, and there, these communities have received tangible benefits. The UPA government had also initiated 'Sub-Plans' for Dalits and Adivasis at the national level. However, during the Modi government, this provision has been weakened, and only a very small portion of the budget is reaching these sections," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Dalits and Adivasis have long been fighting for rights and representation, he said.

"Today, we need to consider what more concrete steps can be taken to give them participation in power and a voice in governance," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"We need a national law that ensures a fair share of the budget for schemes specifically designed for Dalits and Adivasis, keeping their needs in mind," Gandhi said.