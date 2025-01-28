Rahul campaigns for Sandeep Dikshit in New Delhi seat, interacts with NDMC employees

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday campaigned for Sandeep Dikshit, who is taking on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency in the February 5 assembly polls.

Advertisment

He also interacted with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees who told him that thousands of people were unemployed due to policies of the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in Delhi.

Gandhi first visited the Maharishi Valmiki Temple and prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country, the party said.

"After the 'darshan', I met NDMC employees in a nearby colony. They told me that due to privatisation and contract job policies of the BJP's central government and the AAP's Delhi government, thousands of people are unemployed and are not getting proper salaries," he said in a post on X.

Advertisment

आज दिल्ली में महर्षि वाल्मीकि मंदिर जाकर दर्शन किया।



दर्शन के बाद पास की बस्ती में NDMC कर्मचारियों से मुलाक़ात की। उन्होंने बताया कि BJP की केंद्र सरकार और AAP की दिल्ली सरकार की प्राइवेटाइजेशन और कॉन्ट्रैक्ट जॉब की नीति के कारण हज़ारों लोग बेरोज़गार हैं और हज़ारों को उचित वेतन… pic.twitter.com/BzhLcPPWYH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2025

"We are constantly raising this issue -- privatisation and contract jobs are weapons to snatch the rights of the poor and the Bahujans. We will address this first," the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha said.

Locals in Valmiki Colony, Mandir Marg, presented a turban to Gandhi.

Advertisment

The Congress leader also met locals at Gol Market.

Kejriwal is locked in a keen contest against the BJP's Parvesh Verma and the Congress' Sandeep Dikshit -- the son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit -- in the high-profile New Delhi constituency.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.