Rahul claims Union Budget favours the rich

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget for 2025-26 is designed to benefit only the country's richest people while providing little relief to common citizens.

Speaking at a public meeting in Delhi, Gandhi also alleged that the actual number of deaths in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is not being disclosed.

Continuing his attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, he accused both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Delhi chief minister of making "false promises".

"Modi promised to end corruption and clean the Ganga, while Kejriwal said he would end corruption and clean the Yamuna. Both failed to deliver," Gandhi said.

Gandhi claimed that while the government announced a small tax rebate for common people, the real aim of the budget was to benefit 25-30 of the country’s richest individuals.

He also alleged that among the 90 bureaucrats involved in drafting the budget, fewer than 10 belong to the backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and tribal communities.

These groups make up nearly 75 per cent of the population, yet they are given "minor roles", he said.

"The backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities pay GST, but the benefits of the budget go to industrialists like Adani and Ambani," he alleged.

Gandhi accused Kejriwal of misleading people by promising "a new kind of politics" but failing to deliver on key issues like corruption, clean water, and air pollution.

"He promised to clean the Yamuna and even said he would drink its water. Five years later, I challenge him -- forget the Yamuna, drink the drinking water being supplied in Delhi," Gandhi said.

He also claimed that Kejriwal, who once drove around in a modest Wagon R car, now travels in a car worth Rs 70 lakh and lives in a luxurious "Sheesh Mahal" with automatic doors.

Further attacking the AAP, Gandhi said Kejriwal's core team has no OBC, Dalit, or Muslim leaders, calling it an example of discrimination.

"He claims to support Dalits but launched a Rs 25 lakh scholarship for Dalit students while spending Rs 25 crore on its publicity," he alleged. PTI GVS RHL