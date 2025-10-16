Rahul coming to pay tribute to Zubeen 28 days after his death: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg is 28 days after his death, but it is still ''better late than never''.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha is scheduled to arrive here on Friday afternoon.

''We had expected a senior Congress leader like Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation,'' the chief minister said at a press conference here.

Sarma said that as he is coming to pay his tribute to the singer, ''we welcome Gandhi's visit to the state''.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He was cremated with state honours on September 23 near Guwahati. The Assam government formed an SIT that is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

''If I am invited to be present at the singer's house, I will be there,'' the CM said.

During Bhupen Hazarika's death, no senior leader from the Congress came, but this time at least someone is coming, even if it is after 28 days, Sarma said.

''The Congress clock always runs late, but it is better late than never,'' he added.

Gandhi will visit Garg's resting place at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects. He will also visit the late artiste's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members. PTI DG NN