Rahul condemns killing of non-local labourer in J-K's Shopian

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the killing of a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, saying the entire country is against such "inhuman and reprehensible" crimes.

The bullet-riddled body of the labourer was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.

"The killing of a labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Shopian, Kashmir is a very sad and cowardly criminal act. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"Violence and targeted killings of innocent Indians by terrorists cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. The entire country is united against this inhuman and reprehensible crime," Gandhi said. PTI SKC RHL