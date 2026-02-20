Rahul condoles death of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

Shillong, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, and said his commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya would be remembered with respect.

Syngkon, 54, reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskirts of Shillong, and doctors at a private hospital declared him dead around 8:45 pm on Thursday.

“Saddened by the passing of Dr Ricky A J Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya. His commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya will be remembered with respect. My condolences to his family, friends, and supporters,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Meghalaya assembly proceedings were suspended on Friday, as a mark of respect to the deceased parliamentarian.

Syngkon, who represented the Shillong parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, was known for his active public engagements and grassroots outreach across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills. PTI JOP RBT