Rahul, Cong must be finding jalebis bitter: UP BJP leaders take jibe after Haryana poll results

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP leaders and ministers in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday lauded the party's victory in Haryana assembly polls and also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he must be finding 'jalebis' bitter today.

In the run-up to the Haryana polls, Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Gohana on October 3, showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram 'halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country.

He also said the jalebis should also be exported which will generate more employment opportunities as he slammed the Centre and BJP for their business policies.

However, BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Buoyed by the poll results, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the people of Haryana have "put a lock on the Congress factory of lies, rumours and empty promises!" He said the voters have once again proved that "Modi hai toh Mumkin Hai!" "Today Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders must be finding even jalebi bitter because the public has sweetened the mouth of BJP by giving the mandate of victory!" Gupta posted in Hindi on X.

BJP leader and Prayagraj (West) MLA Sidharth Nath Singh said, "After seeing the Haryana election results, I will send Prayagraj's jalebi to Rahul Gandhi".

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Today, at the BJP office in Prayagraj, I distributed sweets and congratulated the hard-working workers on the occasion of the hat-trick of the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in Haryana." UP's other Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said this is "not an ordinary victory".

"The BJP is going to form its government in Haryana for the third time. This is the defeat of Congress' arrogance and victory of BJP's development, humility, service and good governance," Maurya said. PTI KIS HIG HIG