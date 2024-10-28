Rahul congratulates new Indonesian Prez, says ties will deepen under his leadership

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Prabowo Subianto on being sworn-in as Indonesia's president and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to deepen engagement on areas of mutual interest and foster greater people-to-people ties under his leadership.

Advertisment

Subianto was inaugurated earlier this month as the eighth president of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

"I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your inauguration as the eighth President of the Republic of Indonesia. The people have voted for an inclusive vision for the future," Gandhi said in his letter to Subianto.

India and Indonesia have forged a bond of friendship rooted in their close civilisational links, Gandhi said.

Advertisment

"Our culture is a powerful symbol of our shared past and its enduring influence on the present. We are confident that under your leadership, our countries will continue to deepen engagement on areas of mutual interest and foster greater people to people ties," the former Congress president said in his letter dated October 25.

"I would also like to extend my good wishes to the people of Indonesia. I look forward to meeting you in the near future," Gandhi said. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR