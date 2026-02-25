Rahul, Congress acting like 'puppets' in the hands of anti-India forces: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader and his party are playing "petty politics" to destablise the country's progress and acting like "puppets" in the hands of anti-India forces.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he also alleged the Gandhi family is a "compromised family" and the Congress a "compromised political party".

"The Gandhi family has always compromised the country's interest, starting with first PM Jawaharlal Nehru," the senior BJP leader said.

Goyal alleged that Gandhi has compromised "national interest", joining hands with anti-India forces.

Gandhi and his party are playing "petty politics" to destablise the country's progress while acting like "puppets" the hands of anti-India foreign forces, the minister charged.

"Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics," he added. PTI PK ZMN