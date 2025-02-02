Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink 'stinking' water supplied in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dared AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to drink the "stinking water" provided to the people of Delhi and accused him of making false promises like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting at Hauz Qazi Chowk in old Delhi in support of the Congress' Ballimaran candidate Haroon Yusuf, he said only he and his party supported those facing violence during the 2020 Delhi riots and would continue to stand with anyone facing oppression.

He also said people of the country had to choose between the BJP/RSS ideology of spreading hatred and violence and the Congress' love and brotherhood.

"A battle was going on between Narendra Modi and the Congress. While this battle was going on, Arvind Kejriwal came and climbed an electric pole, claiming he would bring new politics, eradicate corruption, clean the water of the Yamuna and Delhi, spread brotherhood," he said.

Kejriwal claimed to clean the Yamuna, Gandhi said while holding up a bottle of water supplied in the national capital.

He dared the AAP chief to drink a glass of the water supplied in Delhi and asserted "we will see you (Kejriwal) in hospital".

Taking a whiff of the water in the bottle, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha said it was "stinking".

Gandhi also said Kejriwal claimed his politics was for the poor but Team Kejriwal did not have a single person from backward and Dalit communities or minorities -- Muslims, Sikhs.