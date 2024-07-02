Rahul did not insult Hindutva: Uddhav backs Cong leader amid row

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday defended Rahul Gandhi, whose speech in the Lok Sabha targeting the BJP has kicked up a row, stating that the Congress leader did not insult Hindutva.

Thackeray said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha did not utter a single word against Hindutva during his speech in Parliament.

"I have heard Rahul Gandhi’s speech. None of us will insult Hindutva and we will not tolerate that. This includes Rahul ji. Rahul ji said BJP is not Hindutva. I have stated very clearly that I have abandoned BJP, not Hindutva," Thackeray told reporters here.

"He (Gandhi) was trying to show a photo of Lord Shiva, but even that was banned. Is this Hindutva? I don’t think Rahul ji insulted Hindutva. Our Hindutva is pious," he added.

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines. Certain remarks he made during a discussion were later expunged.