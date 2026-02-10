Rahul did not open Budget discussion to avoid 'engineered disruptions' in LS: Cong sources

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Several opposition leaders wanted Rahul Gandhi to open the Budget discussion as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha but he suggested this could lead to "engineered disruptions" by the treasury benches and jeopardise the crucial debate, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

They said Gandhi is likely to speak on the Union Budget on Wednesday.

Leaders of various opposition parties deliberated their strategy at a meeting of floor leaders in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament House complex this morning.

Several leaders were of the opinion that Gandhi should open the debate but he himself suggested that this could lead to "engineered disruptions" by the treasury benches, jeopardising the debate, and therefore he would speak at a later time, the sources said.

Gandhi stressed the debate on the Budget is crucial as it will give an opportunity to all opposition parties to raise issues of the people and corner the government.

Signalling the end of the gridlock between treasury and opposition benches, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon took up a discussion on the Union Budget, which had been held up for days over the opposition's demand that LoP Gandhi be allowed to speak on certain issues other than the Budget.

When the House assembled at 2 pm after two adjournments, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, asked Congress member Shashi Tharoor to initiate the debate and the Thiruvananthapuram MP started speaking on the issue.

The thaw came soon after opposition parties submitted a notice to bring a resolution to remove Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Since February 2, the Lok Sabha has witnessed unruly scenes and repeated disruptions that led to the suspension of seven Congress members and one CPI(M) member for the rest of the Budget session. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK