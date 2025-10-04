'Rahul doesn't have any credibility but EC does': BJP slams Cong for questioning Bihar voter list

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi does not have any credibility but the Election Commission does, as even the Supreme Court has acknowledged its efforts to conduct impartial polls in various of its judgements, the BJP said on Saturday, as it slammed the Congress for alleging irregularities in the final voter list for poll-bound Bihar.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress is indulging in such blame games because both its leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav know that their alliance is set to suffer defeat in the coming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Alleging several irregularities in the final voter list for Bihar, the Congress on Saturday claimed that the number of voter names deleted exceeds the victory margin of the last Assembly elections in some constituencies.

The opposition party also alleged that the Election Commission was a "puppet" in the hands of the ruling party and conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for Bihar with the purpose of providing political advantage to the BJP and its allies.

"Who is levelling the allegations? It is Rahul Gandhi, who apologised before the Supreme Court for making a wrong statement and telling lies about the top court," Bhatia said, asking, "What credibility does one have whose every word is a lie?" The BJP spokesperson added, "There are Supreme Court judgements, including one on a petition filed by (Congress leader) Kamal Nath, and Rahul Gandhi should read them." "The judgement notes that impartial elections have been held in the country for the past several decades for which the credit goes to the Election Commission of India. This is the credibility of our Election Commission," Bhatia said.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the top court did not put any stay on the SIR exercise for Bihar.

"The truth is that Rahul Gandhi himself does not believe in the allegations (of vote theft) he has made, or else he would have submitted his statements on an affidavit to the Election Commission," Bhatia said.

The Congress leader did not submit his statements on an affidavit, as requested by the poll panel after he levelled the allegations, because he would have gone behind bars if his claims turned out to be lies, he claimed.

"When Rahul Gandhi himself doesn't believe in his allegations, why would anybody else believe in such a person's charges," Bhatia asked. PTI PK ARI