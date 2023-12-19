Rahul donates money to Cong's crowdfunding campaign

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donated to his party's crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, saying it was his contribution for a "harmonious and progressive" India.

"I urge you all to donate and become a part of the movement to save the soul of India. http://donateinc.in," Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also shared a video of him contributing to the "Donate for Desh" campaign. Gandhi. However, the former Congress chief did not disclose the amount he has donated.

Gandhi asked Congress treasurer Ajay Maken how much money would be raised by the party.

Maken said no specific target has been set, but the amount will be higher than expected.

Asked which organisation is contributing the most, Maken told Gandhi that they have calculated the funds collected state-wise, but not organisation-wise.

"The Youth Congress and the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) should also do the same and so should the Mahila Congress. All India Professional Congress should be number one (in contribution)," Gandhi said.

Maken told the former party chief that Maharashtra has made the highest contribution to the campaign so far, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress launched its "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge making the first contribution.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh donated a sum of Rs 1.38 lakh to the party as part of the campaign.

"Today, I donated Rs 1,38,000 towards building a progressive nation.

"At a time when politics is dominated by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's electoral bonds, I urge all believers in the value of a liberal, open, diverse, secular, scientific temper-driven democracy to donate to the 138-year-old Congress party -- to protect and preserve the values of the freedom movement and our Constitution," Ramesh said on X.

Maken also shared details of the contributions received under the campaign so far.

In a post on X, he said: "9 AM today morning. Total raised: ₹1.45 crore. A heartfelt thanks to all the donors. Your contributions empower the underprivileged's voices and strengthen our commitment to an inclusive India." "Top donor states so far: A shout-out! Maharashtra still leads the pack. Uttar Pradesh jumps to third position, followed by Delhi.

"Maharashtra leads with Rs 30.605 lakh. Followed by Rajasthan: Rs 12.981 lakh. Uttar Pradesh: Rs 10.898 lakh. Delhi: Rs 10.589 lakh. Karnataka: Rs 10.513 lakh. Keep the momentum going," Maken said on the microblogging platform.

The Congress announced that as part of its nationwide crowdfunding campaign, it will generate resources for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

All Indians above the age of 18 years can donate a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples of 138, such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 and so on, to the campaign.

The crowdfunding initiative, the party said, was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic "Tilak Swaraj Fund", which was launched more than 100 years ago in 1920-21.

The initiative aims at empowering the party in creating an India that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the opposition party, alleging that it is "another attempt to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis", and pointed to a recent record cash seizure during the income-tax department's raids against a company linked to a Congress MP. PTI SKC RC