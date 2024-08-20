Rahul evades queries on Kolkata case, says don't distract from Raebareli Dalit's murder

Raebareli (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Evading queries on the Kolkata doctor rape-and-murder case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would speak on the matter in future as he does not want to be distracted from the issue of the murder of a Dalit youth whose family he met here.

"I have come here (Raebareli) for this incident (Dalit's youth killing). I have commented on the Kolkata incident and put forth my views. I do not want to distract from this incident here," he said while replying to media persons during his visit to the family members of 22-year-old Arjun Pasi who was shot dead on August 11.

Gandhi's remarks drew flak from the BJP which said it was an insult to the Kolkata victim and all women.

"Is Nyay for Beti a distraction? Those who speak about Sanvidhan, about Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon & visit victims homes in UP call a grave injustice “distraction” because it happened in Bengal This is an insult of the victim & of all women (sic)," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on X Asked about the doctors' strike over the Kolkata case, Gandhi told reporters, "I have come here for this incident. I know you do not want this issue to be distracted and not highlighted because you do not want Dalits' issues to be taken up. I have come here to protect Dalits, take up their cause. I will not allow distraction from this." "Main Kolkata case par aage aane wale samay par bolunga (I will speak on the Kolkata case in the future)," he said.

A trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, leading to the arrest of a civic volunteer by the police the following day for his alleged involvement in the rape-murder case.

The horrific incident has triggered nationwide protests, with the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituting a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Taking to X, Gandhi had on Wednesday expressed shock and outrage over the gruesome incident and said there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women.

“The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had said in his post.

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he had said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit accused Gandhi of having double standards for the people of different states.

"The prince of Congress, who holds the role of Leader of Opposition in the country, has set double standards for the people; he sees crime only in BJP-ruled states.

"Not a single word comes out of their mouth on the heinous incident that took place in West Bengal; when journalists ask questions, they give shameless replies," BJP UP posted on X in Hindi.

Amid outrage over the incident, the Supreme Court, which took up the matter suo motu on Tuesday, also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the progress made in its investigation into the killing. PTI KIS SNS RT RT RT