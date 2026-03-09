Rahul failed LoP, Cong trying to hold Parliament to ransom: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for disruptions in the Lok Sabha and accused the Congress of trying to hold Parliament to ransom.

The ruling party also called Gandhi a “failed” opposition leader and alleged that the Congress is not allowing the Lok Sabha to take up a notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla from office because he knows the motion will be defeated in the House.

The Lok Sabha on Monday could not take up the notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Birla from office due to repeated disruptions as the opposition members demanded a debate on the West Asia situation.

Reacting sharply, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, “Rahul Gandhi is a failed Leader of Opposition. He neither understands the Constitution, nor morality. He doesn’t have any interest in Parliament’s process, procedure and rule book.” The Congress members come with placards in a pre-planned manner to disturb the House and waste time of Parliament on baseless issues, he alleged.

“The Congress is running away from debate because they know very well that the Lok Sabha Speaker enjoys the confidence of the House,” the senior BJP leader told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

“Since the day Rahul Gandhi became the LoP, he perhaps doesn’t have any desire to allow the House function,” Goyal added.

Hitting out at Gandhi, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of trying to hold Parliament to ransom.

“This is the mafia rule of a mafia parivar (family),” he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Motion after motion... Probably the Congress party and the opposition are suffering from loose motions," Patra added.