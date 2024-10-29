Rahul flags 'breakdown' of rail system, asks people to raise voice on his new online platform

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the alleged breakdown of the railway system in meeting the needs of passengers.

He also urged people to raise their voice and share suggestions for improvement on a new platform launched by him -- Awaaz Bharat Ki.

Gandhi said crores of Indians would travel by train this Diwali to visit their families.

He said in a post on X, "Whether it is a daily commuter or a tourist, urban or rural, labourer or industrialist -- railways are a major part or pillar of every Indian's life." "If our trains stop, India will come to a standstill. India needs a better rail facility for all. But today, from Balasore to Bandra, our railway system is breaking down and unable to meet the needs of passengers," Gandhi alleged.

At this time, when people need to be heard, there is no one to listen to them, the former Congress chief alleged.

"To build a better India, I urge all of you to raise your voice. If you see any shortcomings in the railway system, or have any suggestions for improvement, please share your experience with us: bit.ly/awaazbharatki," Gandhi said.

"Let us together build the India of our dreams," he added.

Gandhi tagged a post by the Congress on hardships being suffered by commuters while returning to their homes during the festival season.

Awaaz Bharat Ki is an initiative by Gandhi to provide a platform for the people of India to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns directly with his office.

"We value every message, and we will attempt to respond to as many as possible. We encourage organisations representing large groups to reach out, as we aim to hear from diverse communities," the portal home page reads. PTI ASK ASK SZM