Rahul flags problems being faced by Bihar YouTubers raising voice of 'Bahujans'

Muzaffarpur, Aug 31 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that YouTubers in Bihar raising the voice of "Bahujans" are being subjected to fake cases and intimidation tactics, asserting that it is a fight for democracy and freedom of expression.

Gandhi shared on his social media a video of his recent interaction in Bihar's Muzaffarpur with YouTubers who are working to highlight issues of Dalits, backwards, tribals and minorities.

"When the voice of the Bahujans and their issues have been removed from the mainstream media, these youths are bringing forth stories of the suffering and injustice of their society on platforms like YouTube on their own," Gandhi said in his post along with the video of his interaction.

But the Manuvadi forces are not ready to accept this either, he said.

"To suppress their voice, ...cases are fabricated, intimidation tactics are used and even attempts are made to kill them," Gandhi said.

Hearing the sufferings of the youth of Bihar, it is saddening that these brave children are facing such torture. Despite all the fear and pressure, they are speaking the truth courageously, the former Congress chief said.

"Along with the Bahujan Samaj, this is a struggle for democracy and freedom of expression of India. We will fight this battle together -- we will not let their voice be suppressed at any cost," he added.

In the video, Gandhi asked the YouTubers about their problems and they told him that they were facing threats and attacks while reporting on issues of Dalits, minorities and backwards.

He asked them to meet him in Delhi and discuss how more YouTubers like them can be facilitated and their protection ensured. PTI ASK DIV DIV