Rahul flags problems of makhana growers in Bihar, alleges 'vote chor' govt doesn't care for them

Katihar (Bihar), Aug 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted the problems of makhana growers in Bihar and said the entire hardwork is done by 99 per cent 'Bahujans' while the benefit goes to only 1 per cent middlemen, as he vowed to fight this "injustice".

Sharing a video of his recent interaction with those who grow makhana (fox nuts), Gandhi said makhana is a "superfood" for a section of society, but for its growers, it is a story of struggle.

"Bihar grows 90% of the world's makhana, but the farmers and labourers who work day and night in the sun and rain do not earn even 1% of the profit. I met the farmers in their fields and got to know their ordeal," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post accompanying the video on his YouTube channel.

It is sold for Rs 1,000-2,000 per kg in big cities, but these hard workers, the foundation of the entire industry, get a nominal price, Gandhi said.

"Who are these farmers and labourers? Extremely backward, Dalit -- Bahujans. The entire hard work is of these 99% Bahujans and the benefit goes to only 1%middlemen," he said.

"The 'vote chor' government neither respects nor cares for them - neither gives them income, nor justice. The right to vote and the right to skill are two sides of the same coin -- and we will not let them lose either of them," he said.

Gandhi along with former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav interacted with farmers associated with the makhana fields in the north Bihar district of Katihar during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

In the video, Gandhi is seen asking about the problems of the farmers, who flag the low rates at which they have to sell makhana despite working very hard.

Gandhi asked them about their issues and also participated in the process of taking makhanas from the fields to making it ready for selling to traders.

The Congress leader was seen chatting with cultivators of fox nuts and listening to their problems, in the presence of a number of leaders, including Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, whose Purnea Lok Sabha constituency covers a part of Katihar.

Sharing the video on X, Gandhi said, "Your 'superfood' makhana - have you ever thought about where it comes from? Who makes it, and how? Makhana is the product of the blood and sweat of Bihar's farmers - sells for thousands, but income for them is in pennies - the entire profit goes only to the middlemen." "Our fight is against this very injustice - the reward for hardwork and skill should go to the labourer alone," he asserted. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK