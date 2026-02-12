Rahul Gandhi a big liar, wants to start civil war in country: Union minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, calling him "liar and rowdy" and alleged that the Congress leader wants to start a civil war in the country because his party's is not able to return to power at the Centre.

Singh also accused Gandhi of trying to spread confusion among farmers in the country with his lies about the India-US interim trade deal.

"I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that nobody is a greater 'jhootha' (liar) and 'luchcha' (rowdy) than you in the country. You want to spread confusion among farmers of the country. You want to start a civil war in the country. You speak lies in the Lok Sabha, which is a temple of truth," the minister told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Singh alleged Gandhi is indulging in "such activities because he knows that he is not going to come to power".

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Modi government, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday alleged that the India-US interim trade deal was a "wholesale surrender", with India's energy security handed over to America and the farmers' interests compromised.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his accusations against the government, Singh said what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the welfare of farmers, nobody has done so far.

He said the Modi government increased the minimum support price (MSP) from 70 per cent to 100 per cent in 10 years.

"Not only this, the government disbursed (financial assistance of) Rs 4 lakh crore to farmers in their bank accounts," the senior BJP leader said.

"And, Rahul Gandhi, a 'naqli kisan' (fake farmer) who doesn't know the difference between barley and wheat or a heifer and a calf, talks about farmers' interests," Singh added, taking a swipe at the LoP.

The minister also questioned Gandhi's "love for India". "He will flee to his 'nanihaal' (maternal grandfather's home) after inciting a civil war," Singh charged. PTI PK PK KVK KVK